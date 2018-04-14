Nigerian government reverses suspension of Mary Eta as DG, NWDC — Nigeria Today

Nigerian government reverses suspension of Mary Eta as DG, NWDC
The Federal Government of Nigeria on Friday reversed the suspension of the Director-General, National Women Development Centre, Mrs. Mary Eta. The FG said the suspension carried out by the centre’s recently inaugurated Governing Board was illegal. This was contained in a statement by the Permanent Secretary (General Services Office), Office of the Secretary to the […]
