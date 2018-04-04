Nigerian Government speaks on PDP looters now in APC — Nigeria Today

Nigerian Government speaks on PDP looters now in APC

The Federal Government has revealed what will happen to looters who joined the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, from other political parties. Speaking through the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the government pointed out that not all the members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, who joined the APC were looters. The […]

Nigerian Government speaks on PDP looters now in APC

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

