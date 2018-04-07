Nigerian Govt. advised to fund education,health to boost World Happiest Countries rank - P.M. News — Nigeria Today

Nigerian Govt. advised to fund education,health to boost World Happiest Countries rank – P.M. News
Nigerian Govt. advised to fund education,health to boost World Happiest Countries rank
A Don, Sam Goddorms, has advised the Federal Government to earmark more funds for health, education and vigorously pursue its economic reforms to shore up its rating in world happiest countries index. Goddorms, who teaches Political Economics at the …
World's Happiest Country Index: Nigeria beat S/Africa, Kenya, others
