Nigerian govt approves N10.7bn for establishment of 10 new rice mills — Nigeria Today

Nigerian govt approves N10.7bn for establishment of 10 new rice mills

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N10.7billion for the establishment of 10 new rice mills. This was disclosed yesterday by the Ministers of State for Agriculture, Heineken Lokpobiri after the Council’s meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Lokpobiri said that the Council approved the 10 rice mills with the […]

Nigerian govt approves N10.7bn for establishment of 10 new rice mills

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

