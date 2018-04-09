Nigerian govt expresses worry over killings of Nigerians in UK — Nigeria Today

Nigerian govt expresses worry over killings of Nigerians in UK
The government says more than 50 blacks, mainly youth, were either stabbed or gunned down in the first quarter of 2018 in London alone
The post Nigerian govt expresses worry over killings of Nigerians in UK appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
