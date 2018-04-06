 Nigerian govt launches Economic Diplomacy Initiative, explains objectives — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Nigerian govt launches Economic Diplomacy Initiative, explains objectives

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Federal Government on Friday launched the Nigerian Economic Diplomacy Initiative, NEDI, to among other aims, bridge the gap between local talents and Nigerians in Diaspora, as well as help achieve the objectives of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan. During the launch of the initiative at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa in […]

Nigerian govt launches Economic Diplomacy Initiative, explains objectives

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.