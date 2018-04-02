Nigerian Govt Reviews Requests To Extend Deadline For VAIDS — Nigeria Today

Nigerian Govt Reviews Requests To Extend Deadline For VAIDS

The federal government is reviewing requests by some states and the private sector for an extension of compliance deadline for the tax amnesty programme, the Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS).

VAIDS is a nine-month tax amnesty programme launched in July 2017 by the federal government to allow various parties regularise their tax status.

The deadline for the programme expired on Saturday, March 31.

However, prior to the expiration of the deadline on Saturday, various categories of persons and groups, including some state governments and private sector operators, requested an extension of the deadline to enable them comply.

Although government had insisted it had no plans for any extension, the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, said on Saturday the federal government was currently reviewing the requests by the states and the private sector.

“The federal government is reviewing the numerous extension requests by the states and the private sector, which have cited some logistic challenges such as non-availability of the declaration forms in some states and the declaration of public holidays to commemorate Easter,” Adeosun said while responding to media enquiries in Abuja. “We have also received tremendous support from foreign countries which provided data under the exchange of information protocols. The data include bank records and financial filings for tax purposes.”

The minister said tax evaders risk forfeiting their assets and prosecution.

According to her, the government’s data mining unit in the ministry, Project Lighthouse, has compiled data of taxpayers from land registries from 36 states and federal capital territory as well as their bank accounts.

She said the common violations by non-compliant taxpayers include under-declaration of and non-declaration of income earned including income from government contracts and non-remittance of value-added tax (VAT) to the federal inland revenue service (FIRS).

