Nigerian govt warns heads of agencies on contracts, records — Nigeria Today

Nigerian govt warns heads of agencies on contracts, records

Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), has directed parastatals and agencies to comply with the Federal Government circulars on procurement plans and records. Mustapha gave the directive on Saturday in Abuja at the 2018 Procurement Retreat for Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of Federal Government parastatals and agencies. The retreat, with […]

