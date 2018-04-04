Nigerian govt warns UN of nuclear weapons threat — Nigeria Today

Nigerian govt warns UN of nuclear weapons threat

It said this in a statement to the general debate of the 2018 Substantive Session of the UN Disarmament Commission.

The post Nigerian govt warns UN of nuclear weapons threat appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

