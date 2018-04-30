Nigerian Herders Don’t Carry Anything More Than A Stick – Buhari Tells Donald Trump — Nigeria Today

Nigerian Herders Don’t Carry Anything More Than A Stick – Buhari Tells Donald Trump

President Muhammadu Buhari has again said that herdsmen in Nigeria do not carry guns but only wield sticks and occasionally machetes. He said this on Monday in Washington DC during the bilateral talk with U.S. President Donald Trump, noting that herdsmen crisis in the country is an age-long challenge. “The problem of herders in Nigeria […]

The post Nigerian Herders Don’t Carry Anything More Than A Stick – Buhari Tells Donald Trump appeared first on Ngyab.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

