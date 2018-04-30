“Nigerian Herdsmen Don’t Carry AK-47” – Buhari Tells Trump — Nigeria Today

“Nigerian Herdsmen Don’t Carry AK-47” – Buhari Tells Trump

President Muhammadu Buhari has again said that herdsmen in Nigeria do not carry guns but only wield sticks and occasionally machetes. He said this on Monday in Washington DC during the bilateral talk with U.S. President Donald Trump, adding that herdsmen crisis in Nigeria is an age-long challenge. “The problem of herders in Nigeria is […]

The post “Nigerian Herdsmen Don’t Carry AK-47” – Buhari Tells Trump appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

