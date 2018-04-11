Nigerian Institute Of Journalism 5th Convocation Ceremony Schedule Of Events 2018. — Nigeria Today

Nigerian Institute Of Journalism 5th Convocation Ceremony Schedule Of Events 2018.

Nigerian Institute Of Journalism 5th Convocation Ceremony Schedule Of Events 2018. The Nigerian Institute Of Journalism 5th Convocation Ceremony Schedule Of Events 2018 has been released. All graduating students are hereby informed. The Nigerian Institute of Journalism, (NIJ) wishes to inform all graduating students that the management has released the date for the 5th convocation ceremony …

The post Nigerian Institute Of Journalism 5th Convocation Ceremony Schedule Of Events 2018. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

