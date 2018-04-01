Nigerian King Sentenced To Death For Murder — Nigeria Today

Nigerian King Sentenced To Death For Murder

Newton Agbofodoh the community leader of the Ekpan community in Uvwie Kingdom, Delta, has been sentenced by the Delta State High Court, following sitting in Asaba, to death by hanging for allegedly killing one Mr. John Mogidi. Newton, who was arrested on June 17, 2016, during a raid of his Ekpan home by security team […]

The post Nigerian King Sentenced To Death For Murder appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

