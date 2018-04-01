 Nigerian King Sentenced To Death For Murder — Nigeria Today
Nigerian King Sentenced To Death For Murder

Posted on Apr 1, 2018 in News

Newton Agbofodoh the community leader of the Ekpan community in Uvwie Kingdom, Delta, has been sentenced by the Delta State High Court, following sitting in Asaba, to death by hanging for allegedly killing one Mr. John Mogidi. Newton, who was arrested on June 17, 2016, during a raid of his Ekpan home by security team […]

