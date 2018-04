Nigerian man given 80 strokes of cane for calling his sister-in-law a prostitute — Nigeria Today

Nigerian man given 80 strokes of cane for calling his sister-in-law a prostitute

A Sharia court sitting at Magajin Gari, Kaduna State, on Monday ordered that one Shuaibu Umar be given 80 strokes of cane for calling his sister-in-law, Suwaiba Abdulkadir, a prostitute, NAN reports.

Abdulkadir, who had filed a case of defamation against her brother in-law, told the court that Umar called her a prostitute after a misunderstanding they had.

“Shuaibu is my husband’s younger brother and we had a misunderstanding; we exchanged words and he called me a prostitute.

“I want this honorable court to grant me justice, as what my brother-in-law said about me has tarnished my image,’’ she said.

The defendant, who did not deny calling his sister-in-law a prostitute, added that he spoke in anger and had no regrets.

“I was hurt when she called me a drug addict and a thief; that was why I called her a prostitute and I won’t go back on my words,’’ he said.

The judge, Mallam Dahiru Lawal, ruled that Umar be given 80 lashes of cane after giving him a chance to withdraw his statement, which he refused to do.

“The defendant confirmed calling his sister-in-law a prostitute and is not ready to withdraw the statement; therefore, I, Dahiru Lawal, rule that Shuaibu Umar be given 80 strokes of cane.

“This is in accordance with the teachings of Prophet Muhammad which state that one cannot accuse a person of adultery or fornication except he presents four witnesses who have seen the activity.

“He is to receive 80 strokes of cane in place of the person he accused, because he has defamed the person’s character,’’ the judge ruled.

The post Nigerian man given 80 strokes of cane for calling his sister-in-law a prostitute appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest