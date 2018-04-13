Nigerian man shot dead by South African police — Nigeria Today

Nigerian man shot dead by South African police

The Nigerian community in South Africa has reported the extra-judicial killing of a Nigerian man in that country.

The victim identified as ThankGod Okoro from Ogbaku in the Awgu local government area of Enugu state, is the latest in what has been described as recurring pre-meditated murders of young Nigerians in South Africa.

At least 117 Nigerians have been killed in South Africa since February 2016.

Habib Miller, publicity secretary of the Nigeria Union in South Africa, who is based in Pretoria, confirmed the killing of Okoro in a telephone interview with NAN on Friday.

He said Okoro was allegedly shot in the head by a South African police officer.

“The union is not happy with the latest murder of ThankGod Okoro on April 9 by a member of the South African Police Flying Squad at Hamburg, Florida West Rand in Johannesburg,” he said.

“The officer who shot Okoro claimed that the young man attempted to stab him during a stop-and-search operation.”

He added that Joshua Ogade, acting president of the Nigeria Union in South Africa, Omoreige Ogboro, head of the union’s legal team, had visited the area where Okoro was killed to gather information on the incident.

“Our team has gone to the Florida Police Station to ensure that due process is followed in an attempt to seek justice on the killing,” he said.

“The Independent Police Investigative Directorate has been notified of the killing of Mr Okoro.”

Miller said that the police in Florida state had commenced investigation to unravel the circumstances that led to the killing of the Nigerian.

He pleaded with the South African authorities to wade into the matter to discourage wanton killing of Nigerians by policemen in the former apartheid enclave.

“Anyone suspected or found on the wrong side of the law should be arrested and tried at the appropriate court,” he said.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

