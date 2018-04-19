Nigerian online real estate company, tolet.com.ng changes name to propertypro.ng — Nigeria Today

Nigerian online real estate company, tolet.com.ng changes name to propertypro.ng

Nearly six months after its acquisition of Jumia House (Lamudi), ToLet.com.ng, Nigeria’s leading online property classifieds portal formally changes its name to PropertyPro.ng today. PropertyPro.ng is a world-class property search website powered by the consolidation of ToLet.com.ng and The Jumia House Nigeria website which was acquired by ToLet.com.ng in October 2017. The name change reflects […]

