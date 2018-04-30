 Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari Meets With Donald Trump At The Oval Office – Pictures — Nigeria Today
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari Meets With Donald Trump At The Oval Office – Pictures

President Muhammadu Buhari Meets With Donald Trump At The Oval Office Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived the Oval office at the White House in Washington, DC, to meet with US President Donald Trump to discuss economic and military ties. The meeting on Monday will mark the second time Buhari sits down with a US […]

