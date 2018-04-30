Nigerian Rapper, Sauce Kid Bounces Back With Inspirational Words As He Put The Past Behind him — Nigeria Today

Nigerian Rapper, Sauce Kid Bounces Back With Inspirational Words As He Put The Past Behind him

Nigerian Rapper, Sauce Kid bounces back with inspirational words as he put The past behind him and forge ahead for the future and Nigerians have forgiven him, or haven’t we?

The rapper via an online post declared that he committed the said crime( card fraud) which got him locked behind bars in a federal prison while in the United States and having served his punishment, he is currently out, to do exploits for himself within the entertainment industry which he left behind

He has so far received a lot of encouragement from his once disappointed fans and colleagues

It may be recalled that for the past three years, there have been photos of Sinzu (formerly known as Sauce Kid) appearing on the internet and mugshots, which made everyone know that he had been arrested by the US police over a criminal offence Sinzu was said to have stolen over 15 bank cards, encoded the bank numbers into blank cards, changed the PINs, and withdrew cash from ATMs, stole $15,388 from the unsuspecting victims before being jailed for two years in the United States for aggravated identity theft. Prior to his time served in prison, Sinzu’s music career had taken a nosedive but he was struggling to revive it

