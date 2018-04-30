Nigerian referee gets one-year ban - ESPN (press release) (blog) — Nigeria Today

Nigerian referee gets one-year ban – ESPN (press release) (blog)
|
ESPN (press release) (blog)
|
Nigerian referee gets one-year ban
ESPN (press release) (blog)
Nigerian referee Joseph Ogabor has been banned from all football activities for one year for attempted match manipulation. The incident relates to the CAF Confederation Cup match between Nigerian team Plateau United and Algerian side USM Alger in Lagos …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!