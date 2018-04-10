 Nigerian Senate: IG of Police loses in court — Nigeria Today
Nigerian Senate: IG of Police loses in court

Justice Abba-Bello Muhammad of the FCT High Court, Jabi, on Tuesday dismissed the suit filed by the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, alleging violation of his fundamental human rights by the Senate. The judge said that the suit lacked merit as Section 88 and 89 of the Nigeria’s Constitution empowered the lawmakers to carry […]

