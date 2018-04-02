Nigerian Senate initiates 2 bills to fight drug abuse — Nigeria Today

Nigerian Senate initiates 2 bills to fight drug abuse

As an outcome of the roundtable convened by the President of the Senate, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, in December last year in Kano on the rising drug abuse in the country, the Senate has developed two draft Bills for legislation to tackle the menace. The proposed Bills are National Drug Control Bill and National Mental […]

Nigerian Senate initiates 2 bills to fight drug abuse

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

