 Nigerian senator dies after illness — Nigeria Today
Posted on Apr 4, 2018

A serving senator from Katsina State Mustapha Bukar (APC, Daura Senatorial zone) has died.

He died a few hours ago in Abuja after a brief illness.

Details later.

