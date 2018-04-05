 Nigerian singer Alizee shot dead by Italian husband in Lagos - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Nigerian singer Alizee shot dead by Italian husband in Lagos – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in Entertainment


Nigerian singer Alizee shot dead by Italian husband in Lagos
The 'killer husband' also allegedly murdered their four-year-old daughter at their Banana Island home in Ikoyi. Published: 20:36 , Refreshed: 20:56; Dimeji Akinloye. Print; eMail · Rising singer Alizee shot dead by Italian husband in Lagos play. The
