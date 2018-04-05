Nigerian singer Alizee shot dead by Italian husband in Lagos - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Nigerian singer Alizee shot dead by Italian husband in Lagos – Pulse Nigeria
|
Pulse Nigeria
|
Nigerian singer Alizee shot dead by Italian husband in Lagos
Pulse Nigeria
The 'killer husband' also allegedly murdered their four-year-old daughter at their Banana Island home in Ikoyi. Published: 20:36 , Refreshed: 20:56; Dimeji Akinloye. Print; eMail · Rising singer Alizee shot dead by Italian husband in Lagos play. The …
Rising Nigerian Artiste Alizee And Her 4-Year-Old Allegedly Murdered By Husband In Banana Island Home
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!