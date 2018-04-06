Nigerian Singer and Daughter Killed By Husband - News Ghana — Nigeria Today

Nigerian Singer and Daughter Killed By Husband – News Ghana
|
Nigerian Singer and Daughter Killed By Husband
News Ghana
A Nigerian singer, Ali Zainab Nielsen, better known as Alizee, has been shot dead by her Italian husband, Peter Nielsen. The husband allegedly killed their four-year-old daughter, Petra Nielsen. The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Chike …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!