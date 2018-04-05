Nigerian Singer & Her Daughter Murdered By Italian Husband In Banana Island - Photos — Nigeria Today

A tragic incident involving a Nigeria artist and her daughter just occurred hours ago. According to Linda Ikeji, the singer was murdered this morning April 5th along with her 4-year old daughter, Petra Nielsen by her “white” husband, Peter Nielsen at their home in Banana Island.

Confirming her demise to LIB, a member of her management team said:

‘its really a shocking and sad development. We all woke up to the sad news of her death this morning and to find out that the homicide was committed by her husband makes it all the more sad. The Police has been brought in to the case and we’ll share more details as we get them’.

The circumstances leading to her death still remains yet to be revealed but sources say the bodies of Alizee and her daughter have been deposited at a mortuary while police continues with their investigation.

Brief Biography:

Alizee is a Kogi State born singer who signed a two year record deal with an Asian record label, Petra Entertainment in 2017. The record deal came with a brand new Ford explorer, a house in Banana Island and international distribution with affiliates of her record company in Asia.

May her soul rest in peace.