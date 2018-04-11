Nigerian Singer Tuface To Run For Political Office - SaharaReporters.com — Nigeria Today

Nigerian Singer Tuface To Run For Political Office – SaharaReporters.com
SaharaReporters.com
Nigerian Singer Tuface To Run For Political Office
Multiple music award winner, Mr. Innocent Idibia, is set to swell the ranks of entertainers seeking political offices. Speaking on Tuesday in Lagos, the R&B crooner and songwriter said it is about time good people intervened in Nigeria's politics. He …
