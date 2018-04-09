Nigerian Stock Exchange may have adjusted the ₦0.01 floor - Nairametrics — Nigeria Today

Nigerian Stock Exchange may have adjusted the ₦0.01 floor – Nairametrics
|
Guardian
|
Nigerian Stock Exchange may have adjusted the ₦0.01 floor
Nairametrics
The ₦0.10 floor came into effect on the 29th of January 2017. Prior to this, the minimum price floor was fixed at 50 kobo per share (which is also the par value). The Par Value of a share refers to its nominal or face value per unit as stated in a …
Investors lose N239 billion in four trading days
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!