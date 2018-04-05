Nigerian teenager stabbed to death in London — Nigeria Today

Nigerian teenager stabbed to death in London

An 18-year old boy stabbed on Wednesday, in Hackney, London, has been identified as Israel Ogunsola, a Nigerian. Ogunsola’s death is coming 10 days after Abraham Badru, son of Enitan Badru, a member of the house of representatives, was shot dead in the UK. At least six Nigerians have been killed in London attacks in […]

The post Nigerian teenager stabbed to death in London appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

