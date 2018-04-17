 Nigerian varsities producing lazy professors –Ex-VC - Daily Sun — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Nigerian varsities producing lazy professors –Ex-VC – Daily Sun

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Sun

Nigerian varsities producing lazy professors –Ex-VC
Daily Sun
Former vice chancellor of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Prof. Ikenna Onyido, has blamed the drastic drop in quality, in Nigerian universities, on lazy professors, he described as “internet professors.” Onyido said this when he
We're producing lazy profs, undeserving PhD holders — Ex-VCThe Punch

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.