Nigerian youths are doing well – Osinbajo counters Buhari — Nigeria Today

Nigerian youths are doing well – Osinbajo counters Buhari
The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has said Nigerian youths have excelled in every sphere of the economy they have been involved. He stated this when he received a delegation of Not-Too-Young-To-Run Movement which visited him in Abuja on Thursday barely 24 hrs after President Muhammadu Buhari said that most Nigerian youths want everything free without […]
Nigerian youths are doing well – Osinbajo counters Buhari
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!