Nigerian youths are hardworking, intelligent and enterprising, Fayose blast Buhari — Nigeria Today

Nigerian youths are hardworking, intelligent and enterprising, Fayose blast Buhari

Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has blasted president Muhammadu Buhari for calling Nigerians youth lazy.

In a statement on Twitter, Fayose maintained that Nigerians youths are hardworking, intelligent and enterprising.

“Nigerian youths are hardworking, intelligent and enterprising. Their future was mortgaged by past leaders like President Buhari, who had everything at their beck and call as youths. I imagine the youths of today having half of the opportunities available in the 50s and 60s…” he said

“At 19, President Buhari left Secondary School to join the Army. At age 21,he was commissioned a second lieutenant and appointed Platoon Commander of the Second Infantry Battalion in Abeokuta, Nigeria. Where can our youths get such opportunity today?” he added.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

