“Nigerian Youths Are Lazy” Appears In UNICAL Semester Exam Questions [Photo] — Nigeria Today

“Nigerian Youths Are Lazy” Appears In UNICAL Semester Exam Questions [Photo]

If you have been active on the internet, you must have observed that since last week, statements like “Nigerian Youths Are Lazy, ” “Lazy Nigerian Youths” or similar ones have been trending after the speech by the President in which he made reference to Nigerian youths being Lazy. Well, a UNICAL lecturer decided to ask …

The post “Nigerian Youths Are Lazy” Appears In UNICAL Semester Exam Questions [Photo] appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

