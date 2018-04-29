 Nigerians Aim Dig At Governor Yahaya Bello As Senator Melaye’s Recall Fails — Nigeria Today
Posted on Apr 29, 2018 in News

The recall election for the lawmaker representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Senator Dino Melaye, was on Saturday declared a ‘failure’.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), only five per cent of the electorate turned out in an exercise that required 51 per cent majority to succeed. Of the 189,870 signatories, only 18,742 were verified after Saturday’s exercise.

The result showed that people of Kogi West Senatorial District have decided to keep Dino Melaye as their senator despite his controversial style and ongoing political ordeal which includes criminal investigation by the police.

“I, Professor Ukertor Gabriel Moti, affirm that the information on verification of signatures to the petition for the recall of Senator Dino David Melaye of Kogi West Senatorial District has taken place on this day, 28th day of April 2018, and that the verified signatures is 5.34% of the total number of registered voters in the constituency and has therefore not satisfied a requirement of the law for a referendum,” the INEC chief in charge of the election said while announcing the results midnight.

Following the outcome of the recall, some Nigerians have taken to Twitter to drag the Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello – who many adjudged to be the architect of the senator’s recall – to the mud.

