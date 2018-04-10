Nigerians are angry with Banky W and Adesua Etomi for outshining Gabriel Afolayan and his bride — Nigeria Today

Nigerians are angry with Banky W and Adesua Etomi for outshining Gabriel Afolayan and his bride



Banky Wellington and Adesua Wellington steal the show at Gabriel Afolayan’s wedding, Nigerians react

Our dearly beloved celebrity couple, Banky W and Adesua are presently being dragged on social media for stealing all the attention at the actor Gabriel Afolayan’s wedding.

Our dearly beloved celebrity couple, Banky W and Adesua are presently being dragged on social media for stealing all the attention at the actor Gabriel Afolayan's wedding .

We reported earlier that the lovebirds, Banky and Adesua not only caught the attention of many but also had guests requesting for selfies with them.

They further trended on Instagram and got several hilarious memes following their public display of affection at the event.

At first, they got fans drooling with the PDAs….to the extent of having memes!

However, the actions soon got these same fans mocking them.

The critics claimed that the power couple did not let the photographers focus on the celebrants, Gabriel Afolayan and wifey, Banke, well enough.

See some of the reactions we screen-gabbed below:

