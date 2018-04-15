Nigerians Blast Wizkid On Twitter For Missing Coachella Event — Nigeria Today

Nigerians Blast Wizkid On Twitter For Missing Coachella Event

Superstar Nigerian singer, Wizkid who was billed to perform at the Coachella Vally Music & Arts Festival in California, US alongside Beyonce and Eminem will no longer be available for the event as a result of visa issues.

The organizers of the event announced this through their Twitter handle informing fans that the Nigerian Starboy will be available next weekend instead.

We are sorry to announce that Wizkid is unable to make it into the country to join us this weekend but will be performing next weekend. — Coachella (@coachella) April 14, 2018



Meanwhile, angry Nigerians took to Twitter directing loads of negative tweets at the singer despite giving his reasons for non-appearance at the show as visa issues.

See Tweets Below;

Wizkid coming up with excuses these days: Passport renewal got delayed, visa issues, feeling sick, trying to catch his breathe, the loud he smoked was too bad he can’t rehearse …. Davido is always catching flights and turning up! Talent is great, but hardwork cuts the Cheque! — Bhadmus Hakeem (@Bhadoosky) April 15, 2018

Same shit happened last year where you miss BIG SHOWS due to visa issues!. It’s crazy!. — Cole (@nino_cole) April 14, 2018

Band had some visa issues…I’m upset bt See y’all next week” #GhettoboyStory #Coachella — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) April 14, 2018

Wizkid is very unprofessional and I’m actually shocked at how far he has come with that attitude. It’s actually embarrassing. Like when VICE came to Nigeria to interview him and he couldn’t make time. Lol the entire documentary ended up being about his flakiness. https://t.co/1T4AZwXbkY — Veela (@KhaleesiNU) April 14, 2018

