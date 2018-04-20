Nigerians In U.S. Hard Working, Law Abiding – Consul-General — Nigeria Today

Nigerians In U.S. Hard Working, Law Abiding – Consul-General
Nigerians residents in the U.S. are hardworking and law-abiding, Consul-General of Nigeria at Atlanta, Mr Kayode Laro, has said. Laro told the Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the Consulate was proud of the contributions of Nigerians to the U.S. and also to their homeland. The Consulate was established in 1998 to […]
The post Nigerians In U.S. Hard Working, Law Abiding – Consul-General appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!