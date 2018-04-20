Nigerians in US hard working, law abiding – Consul-General - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Nigerians in US hard working, law abiding – Consul-General – The Nation Newspaper
Nigerians in US hard working, law abiding – Consul-General
Nigerians residents in the United States are hardworking and law-abiding, Consul-General of Nigeria at Atlanta, Mr. Kayode Laro, has said. Laro said the Consulate was proud of the contributions of Nigerians to the U.S and also to their homeland. The …
Nigerians in US hardworking, law-abiding
