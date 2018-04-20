 Nigerians in US hardworking, law-abiding, Consul-General says - Naija247news — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Nigerians in US hardworking, law-abiding, Consul-General says – Naija247news

Posted on Apr 20, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Naija247news

Nigerians in US hardworking, law-abiding, Consul-General says
Naija247news
The diplomat's statement comes a day after President Muhammadu Buhari referred to some Nigerian youth as lazy. The president's statement has been condemned by many Nigerians and politicians. Mr Laro told the correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.