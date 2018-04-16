Nigerians react to Khloe, Anto’s double eviction from reality show — Nigeria Today

Nigerians react to Khloe, Anto’s double eviction from reality show

Viewers of the ongoing Big Brother Naija 2018, ‘Double Wahala’ have reacted to Khloe and Anto’s eviction from the reality show. Some of the viewers who were expecting the duo to make it to the finals, expressed dissatisfaction with her game strategy. DAILY POST recalls that Khloe had promised to deal with Cee-c upon returning […]

