 Nigerians React To Lady Fired For Not Sleeping With Her Indian Boss — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Nigerians React To Lady Fired For Not Sleeping With Her Indian Boss

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in News | 0 comments

A Twitter user named “maami_Chulo” has posted on Twitter about how she was fired from her workplace to the outrage and anger of many Nigerians. According to her tweet, she got let off at work for not sleeping with her Indian boss. She tweeted: “Guess who just got terminated at work for not sleeping with […]

The post Nigerians React To Lady Fired For Not Sleeping With Her Indian Boss appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.