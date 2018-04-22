Nigerians react to Miracle winning #BBNaija Season 3 — Nigeria Today

Nigerians react to Miracle winning #BBNaija Season 3

For a moment tonight, mothers, fathers and children were on the edge of their seats all over Nigeria, waiting to learn who the winner of the “Big Brother Naija” season 3 was.

Cee-C and Miracle.

No one could tell really, (especially after Tobi was evicted), and the tension was high.

But alas, Miracle was announced to be the winner.

Per usual, Nigerians took to their social media accounts to express their joy (or disappointment that their favourite housemate did not win).

Also, there were tweets about the show finally coming to an end, after 3 months.

See some of the reactions on Twitter below:

The post Nigerians react to Miracle winning #BBNaija Season 3 appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

