Nigerians react to President Buhari’s decision to run for second term in office — Nigeria Today

Nigerians react to President Buhari’s decision to run for second term in office

Nigeria 2019 Elections

Few hours ago, news of President Muhammadu Buhari, declaring his intention to run for a second term in office come 2019, hit the Nigerian internet.

A tweet by the verified Twitter account of the presidency reads,

President @MBuhari has just announced his intention to seek the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and contest for a second term in Office in the 2019 elections’.

The President’s declaration has begun generating mixed reactions from Nigerians online

I will run for second term – President @MBuhari It is official #PMBForNigeria 2019. For those who want to hug transformer, the time is now. pic.twitter.com/3ixcKuplXR — #ChangeHasCome (@ChangeHasComee) April 9, 2018

Chikuka where are you going..?

“Buhari announce to run for 2019”#PMBForNigeria 2019 pic.twitter.com/d2CwTwg7xI — abdallah (@captain_abdull) April 9, 2018

Only if Buahri can swallow his pride and ask Goodluck how painful it is to be sent out of Aso Villa — Aondokator King Daniels (@meetkators) April 9, 2018

Please what’s the koko point of this APC NEC meeting, is Oyegun and his squad to continue? Is APC to hold congress? Buahri’s 2019 announcement is overshadowing the meeting! — da Moving Lips….. (@VoiceOfPerez) April 9, 2018

Part 1 of 2 of my most fervent prayers has just been answered. Buhari has announced to APC NEC (National Evil Committee) that he will seek re-election in 2019. Part 2: to disgrace him out of office & prove that no man no matter how highly placed is near to God! Now loading — Babasola Kuti (@SKSolaKuti) April 9, 2018

Part 1 of 2 of my most fervent prayers has just been answered. Buhari has announced to APC NEC (National Evil Committee) that he will seek re-election in 2019. Part 2: to disgrace him out of office & prove that no man no matter how highly placed is near to God! Now loading — Babasola Kuti (@SKSolaKuti) April 9, 2018

Breaking news… Buhari confirms he is running for second term… Good luck Sir… — Dele Momodu Ovation (@DeleMomodu) April 9, 2018

Now that President Buhari has declared interest to run for the second term, the letter writers should meet us at the polls. — Sunday Ogo (@Sidac06) April 9, 2018

We are very happy to hear about the president Muhammadu buhari for second term in office. — Mohammed Garba (@Mohamme43607036) April 9, 2018

I’m sorry, why are Buhari boys making noise on the timeline? Wasn’t it obvious Buhari was going to run for a second term? pic.twitter.com/dcjzMqT8pU — – jeffrey (@VillageParrot) April 9, 2018

The most interesting thing about Buhari seeking reelection for a second term is that he will no longer hide under the guise of “No presidential debate” there must be a presidential debate whether you like it or not — Davvydoe Jasper (@KingDavidJasper) April 9, 2018

And some people will still vote Buhari and Aketi for second term with all these negativity and obvious failure. — Inspector Waziri (@AlexAkinnibosun) April 9, 2018

Now that President Muhammmadu Buhari has officially announced his intension to seek second term for the office of the presidency in 2019, I’m very happy for Nigerians. In the interest of the country, we will do our very best to get him re-elected. #Buhari2019 — Lawal Sama’ila Yakawada (@LawalYakawada) April 9, 2018

So Buhari is returning for a second term, ohh my!!! — Belteshazzar (@sleekestdee) April 9, 2018

Buhari wants to run for a second term Me: Don’t say it again pic.twitter.com/yi8J4mYisQ — THIN TALL CEEJAY (@ceejayonlyne) April 9, 2018

Buhari declares 2 run for second term,My ques is y his he running,who dey pursue [email protected] — Adegbenro Adewale (@walatakotoshjap) April 9, 2018

Leave a Comment…

comments

The post Nigerians react to President Buhari’s decision to run for second term in office appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

