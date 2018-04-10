Nigerians Shock as Self-Driving Car Spotted For The First Time (Videos) — Nigeria Today

Nigerians Shock as Self-Driving Car Spotted For The First Time (Videos)

Nigerians were shock and surprise after a self-driving car spotted in Lagos state. The driverless car being test run by Tech Plus, will provide millions easy access to effortless movement. Many people who mobbed the car thought it was magic. Some even thought the car was being controlled spiritually. The amazement on the faces of […]

The post Nigerians Shock as Self-Driving Car Spotted For The First Time (Videos) appeared first on Timeofgist.

