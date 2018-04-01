Nigerians should be ashamed for slandering our name – Luther King speaks on visit to Buhari — Nigeria Today

Nigerians should be ashamed for slandering our name – Luther King speaks on visit to Buhari

A family member of Martin Luther King, Isaac has cleared the air on controversies surrounding the award given to President Muhammadu Buhari. Speaking to TVC, Isaac Luther King said his family’s visit to Nigeria was humanitarian refuting reports that they were paid to embark on the move. He expressed disappointment in Nigerians for the criticisms […]

Nigerians should be ashamed for slandering our name – Luther King speaks on visit to Buhari

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

