Nigerians Should Imbibe Spirit Of Patience, Peaceful Co-existence – Hon Nwulu — Nigeria Today

Nigerians Should Imbibe Spirit Of Patience, Peaceful Co-existence – Hon Nwulu
Federal House of Representative Member and Leading Gubernatorial Aspirant in Imo State in 2019 Election, Hon. Tony Nwulu has called on Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of patience, peaceful co-existence and remain hopeful for a better Nation. Hon Nwulu, in his Easter message signed by his Media Aide, Alex Nwankwo said such fundamental values would […]
The post Nigerians Should Imbibe Spirit Of Patience, Peaceful Co-existence – Hon Nwulu appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!