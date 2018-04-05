Nigerians Tackle Covenant University For Shaving Students’ Hair (Watch Video) — Nigeria Today

Nigerians Tackle Covenant University For Shaving Students’ Hair (Watch Video)

The internet was on Tuesday inundated with photos of Covenant University students who had the middle portions of their hair shaved off, with social media users, mainly Nigerians, criticizing the institution for what they described as “dehumanising and unsanitary punishment”.

The institution, which is located at Ota, Ogun State, was also criticised for allegedly using a single unsterilised hair clipper on all the students on the grounds that they might contract diseases in the process.

While many Nigerians were against the school’s decision to barb the middle of the hair of its male students, others defended the school’s action, saying the students were to blame for not complying with the rules and regulations.

Watch video below:

Watch how students of covenant university were punished. Their hair was barbed using a single clipper. #CovenantUniversity #CU #News pic.twitter.com/e14Uo3VeUo — Aforevo TV (@aforevotv) April 4, 2018

See tweets below:

So because Covenant University is a good school, they now have the right to cut people’s hair off? In a functioning country, they wouldn’t try this madness. — Sofie (@Sofie_Lovee) April 3, 2018

They are actually cutting students’ hair down the middle in Covenant University. pic.twitter.com/r5H9esLUS0 — Concaholic (@Concaholic) April 3, 2018

Covenant University is learning…Madonna University will barb your hair with shaving stick,shave your pubic hairs & ask you to call your parents before you face panel — Minister Of Indomie & Egg Affairs (@Uchybaba) April 3, 2018

Covenant University is the most dramatic University in Nigeria. Argue with your Vice Chancellors See what they did to your MCMs hair. pic.twitter.com/ExEziml2WT — D-LEGEND (@Nsikak_Ud) April 3, 2018

Covenant university students talking about this recent cutting of hair is outrageous like they aren’t banned from wearing jeans and they don’t have to register their partners and go for romance counselling. — groovee (@grooveeshakes) April 5, 2018

Covenant University barbers after cutting everyones hair in Chapel today pic.twitter.com/bKGx3Q1eTj — Ovie Frederick-Simon (@oviefredsimon) April 3, 2018

What Covenant University did is absolutely distasteful, and humiliating. If there are rules on how much hair a boy should have, the situation could definitely have been handled in a much better way. They are releasing into the world people who are not allowed to express — Lara (@laraxellar) April 4, 2018

Nigerians are soaring high in every other country regarding education but covenant university thinks growing out your hair is the most important thing to focus on all in the name of religion. — Mo’Miss (@Modupeee_) April 3, 2018

That scraping of hair by Covenant University is very silly. And you ppl justifying it with “don’t go there if you can’t follow their rules” are part of the ppl who support oppressors because they’re your favourite. — BB (@Bhordemarz) April 3, 2018

The post Nigerians Tackle Covenant University For Shaving Students’ Hair (Watch Video) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

