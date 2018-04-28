Nigerians Voted for Efe out of Pity, not Love- Tobi Bakre — Nigeria Today

Nigerians Voted for Efe out of Pity, not Love- Tobi Bakre

Tobi Bakre was one of the runners-up for the just concluded Big Brother show and during his time in the house it was revealed that he was a banker and had left that to join the Big Brother cast. Apparently, the fact that he quit his job was not known by his father. He also […]

The post Nigerians Voted for Efe out of Pity, not Love- Tobi Bakre appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

