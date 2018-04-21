 #NigerianYouthsAreNotLazy! Photos Of One-legged Man Seen Carrying Out Road Construction Surface Online — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

#NigerianYouthsAreNotLazy! Photos Of One-legged Man Seen Carrying Out Road Construction Surface Online

Posted on Apr 21, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Photos of a one-legged man carrying out road construction in spite of his condition have been shared online to show how hardworking Nigerians are. Someone in similar condition in other developed countries will probably sit and wait to claim government benefits, but this is not the case in Nigeria, where everyone has to hustle for […]

The post #NigerianYouthsAreNotLazy! Photos Of One-legged Man Seen Carrying Out Road Construction Surface Online appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.