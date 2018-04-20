Nigeria’s Bola Adesola appointed Vice-Chair of UN Board — Nigeria Today

Nigeria’s Bola Adesola appointed Vice-Chair of UN Board

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appointed Nigeria’s Bola Adesola, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria, to serve as Vice-Chair of the Board of the UN Global Compact.

Also appointed with Adesola is Paul Polman of the Netherlands, Chief Executive Officer of Unilever, to also serve as Vice-Chair of the Board of the UN body, the UN announced.

Global Compact is a voluntary initiative based on Chief Executive Officers commitments to implement universal sustainability principles and to take steps to support UN goals.

“The Secretary-General is pleased to confirm that Bola Adesola of Nigeria, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Standard Chartered Nigeria and Paul Polman of the Netherlands, Chief Executive Officer of Unilever, will serve as the two Vice-Chairs of the Board of the United Nations Global Compact, the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative.

“Ms Adesola and Mr. Polman succeed out-going United Nations Global Compact Board Vice-Chair, Sir Mark Moody-Stuart, Former Chairman of Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies and of Anglo American PLC.

“The Secretary-General extends his great appreciation to Sir Mark for serving in the position for the past 10 years and shepherding the United Nations Global Compact into a new era,” the UN said.

Both Adesola and Polman had served on the Board of the United Nations Global Compact previously.

“They would bring to the position a wealth of experience in the private sector, in the corporate sustainability space and specifically with the United Nations Global Compact itself.”

Adesola had served as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Ltd since 2011.

She has over 25 years of banking experience, including at First Bank of Nigeria and at Citibank.

Adesola holds degrees from Harvard Business School and Lagos Business School, as well as a law degree from the University of Buckingham.

Polman had served as Chief Executive Officer of Unilever since 2009.

Prior to joining Unilever, he worked at Nestlé S.A., and at Proctor and Gamble, where he spent 26 years.

Polman holds degrees from the University of Groningen and from the University of Cincinnati.

“As Chair of the Board of the United Nations Global Compact, the Secretary-General looks forward to working closely with Ms Adesola and Mr Polman.

“Along with United Nations Global Compact Executive Director, Lise Kingo, as they lead the United Nations Global Compact, the entry point for business within the broader United Nations system,” the UN stated.

