Nigeria's Christians in Crisis - International Christian Concern (press release) — Nigeria Today

Nigeria’s Christians in Crisis – International Christian Concern (press release)
|
Nigeria's Christians in Crisis
International Christian Concern (press release)
ICC's goal is to raise $120,000 to fund 10 communal farms. The funds will directly support the cultivation and planting of 125-acre plots in up to 10 rural villages. CHOOSE A GIFT: $5 | Buys 5 bundles of cassava stems, enough for 1/5 of an acre; $20 …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!